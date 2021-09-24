Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Realogy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.24 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

