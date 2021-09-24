Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Shares Up 4.1%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 64,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -1.07.

About Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

