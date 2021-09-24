Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,333 shares of company stock worth $7,691,524 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -208.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

