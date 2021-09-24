Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 10,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,114,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

