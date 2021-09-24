Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 1,702 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.18. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,712. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.