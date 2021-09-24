Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 505 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. 284,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,131,371. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

