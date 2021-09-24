Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 45.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

