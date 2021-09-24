Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,756. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

