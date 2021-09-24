Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 584,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after buying an additional 254,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,617. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

