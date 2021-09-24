RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.