Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $141.23 million and $4.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00123454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.