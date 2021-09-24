Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

