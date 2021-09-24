Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $511.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 23.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.