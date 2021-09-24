Reviewing AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXT and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.91%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 9.24% 5.28% 3.80% SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXT and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $95.36 million 3.88 $3.24 million $0.07 124.29 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.51 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Summary

AXT beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

