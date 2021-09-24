Reviewing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cango and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67% Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cango and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 2.03 $516.40 million $3.40 1.25 Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 4.00 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats Destiny Media Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

