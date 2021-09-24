Reviewing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.69 $10.47 million $0.47 15.36

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp 26.21% 10.34% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TC Bancshares and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

