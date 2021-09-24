Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.