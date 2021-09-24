RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings per share of $6.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. RH reported earnings per share of $6.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $25.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $686.21. 328,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,221. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.56.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

