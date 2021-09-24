Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,281 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,819.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

