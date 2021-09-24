Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.74 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

