Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.74 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Heron Therapeutics Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
