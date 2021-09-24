Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,063 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CAI International were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth $49,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAI. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

