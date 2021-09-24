Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.