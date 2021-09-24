Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.89

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.89 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.55). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 1,064,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £258.39 million and a P/E ratio of 143.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

