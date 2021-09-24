RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.60. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 534,964 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.