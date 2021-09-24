RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.89.
RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,555. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
