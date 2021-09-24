RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.89.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,555. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

