Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,886.15 ($76.90).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,858 ($63.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,559.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,815.48. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £78.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.