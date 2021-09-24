Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 44,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $802.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.