Robert O. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Robert O. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

