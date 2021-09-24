Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,132 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at $22,846,124.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $3,024,947. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

