Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $121.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.