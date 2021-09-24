Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $402.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

