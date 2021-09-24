Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 563 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $324.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $324.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

