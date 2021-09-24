Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Market Cap of $322.32 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $322.32 million and $3.31 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.35 or 0.00072919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00124703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

