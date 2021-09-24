Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00071742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00148275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.46 or 1.00152916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.02 or 0.06840688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00779115 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

