Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) traded down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 8,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,050,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.