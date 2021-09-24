Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $641.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.60 million. Rollins reported sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million.
Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
