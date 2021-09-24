Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

