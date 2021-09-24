Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.82.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Root alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Root stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 104,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. Root has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.