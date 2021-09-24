Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.47.

TSE ROOT opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

