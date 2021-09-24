Round Hill Asset Management Has $838,000 Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

