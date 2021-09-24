Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Reaches $21.69 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $966,320.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00007246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00108333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.27 or 1.00082722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.02 or 0.06774871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00776572 BTC.

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,072,549 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

