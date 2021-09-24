Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $43.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Bank of America raised SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

