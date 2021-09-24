Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,950 by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,520.40 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.77.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.