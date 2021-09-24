Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

About Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF

