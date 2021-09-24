Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Five Star Senior Living worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

