Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

