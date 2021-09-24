Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,021 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 92.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

