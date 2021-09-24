Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 264,355 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,355 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Select Energy Services worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $582.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

