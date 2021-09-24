Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 748 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $85,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.50 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,777 shares of company stock valued at $541,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

