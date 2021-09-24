Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

